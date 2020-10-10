It is sometimes necessary to improvise when faced with a potentially dangerous situation. Almost anything that serves to protect the contract is acceptable, even if it means doing something you would not ordinarily do.

Take this case where West led the queen of diamonds against four spades. Declarer won with dummy's ace, drew trump and led a club to the queen. East won with the king and shifted to the jack of hearts, and South quickly went down one.

Granted that declarer was unlucky to find both the club king and heart ace badly placed, the fact remains that he missed a virtually certain way to guarantee the contract. All he had to do was to allow West's queen of diamonds to hold the first trick!

The advantage of this play is that it prevents East from ever gaining the lead for the killing heart return. At the same time, it gives declarer time to develop 10 tricks in total safety.

Assume West continues with a diamond at trick two (nothing else is any better). South wins with dummy's king and cashes the A-Q of trump. He then leads a club to the ace and discards his other club on the ace of diamonds.