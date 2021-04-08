One of the best gadgets ever devised is the Blackwood Convention, which enables a partnership to learn how many aces and kings it has. The great disadvantage of Blackwood is that players tend to overuse it. They show such an abiding interest in aces and kings that they lose sight of the main objective -- namely, how many tricks can be made.

Blackwood should be used only in cases where knowledge of how many aces and kings partner has will determine the best final contract. If other factors are more relevant -- such as distribution, secondary controls, intermediate cards, trump length and so on -- the convention should not be used.

For a clear case of the proper use of Blackwood, consider North's four-notrump bid in this deal. If partner has two aces, North wants to be in six spades; if South has three aces, North can consider undertaking seven spades; and if South has only one ace, North can stop at five spades. Blackwood is therefore entirely appropriate in this case.

When the deal occurred, South responded to four notrump with five hearts, showing two aces. North correctly leaped to six spades, an excellent slam that ordinarily would have been easily made. But West, who had listened attentively to the bidding, decided that normal defense would not stop the contract.