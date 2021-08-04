Let's say you're in five diamonds and West leads a heart. East wins with the king and returns the ace, which you ruff. One club loser is inevitable, so you must try to avoid losing a second club trick. Also, you can't afford to lose a spade trick. Even though you have the A-K-Q, you should be concerned about your fourth spade because the missing spades might not be divided 3-3, and the trumps might not be divided 2-2.

You start by leading the jack of clubs at trick three, on which West plays low. You must now decide whether West has the ace and East the queen, or West the queen and East the ace. This is not a terribly difficult decision, because you can reason that East would probably not have passed as dealer with a very good heart suit headed by the A-K, plus the ace of clubs.

This view is further reinforced by the thought that West would probably not have bid three hearts without the ace of clubs. So you go up with the king, and your judgment is vindicated when East follows low. However, you are not yet out of the woods, since you still have a potential spade loser.