1. Win the club with the ace, ruff a club, lead a heart to the king and ruff another club. Next play a heart to the ace and ruff the nine of clubs. By this time, if everything has gone smoothly, you will have six tricks in the bank as well as the K-Q of trump facing the A-J-10. You now lead your last heart.
Regardless of which opponent wins the trick or what he returns, you can't be stopped from overtaking the spade queen with the ace and ruffing dummy's last heart with the king to bring you to 10 tricks consisting of the A-K of hearts and a heart ruff, the ace of clubs and three club ruffs, plus dummy's A-J-10 of trump.
2. To give yourself the best chance for the contract, say a silent prayer and then bravely go up with dummy's king of hearts!
Playing the king instead of the five from this combination is certainly unusual. If your sole purpose was to ensure a heart trick, you could easily accomplish it by playing low from dummy. Sooner or later you'd score a heart trick regardless of where the ace or queen was located.
But here the problem is to make three notrump, and assuring a heart trick is not the primary consideration. And to make three notrump, you need to get to dummy to take a club finesse.
It's true that if the king of hearts loses to the ace, you'll be in terrible trouble, but even so, the fact remains that playing the five is a give-up play. South would presumably produce a medium-sized heart or the queen, and with no entry to dummy for the club finesse, you'll be virtually conceding defeat.
If the king holds, though, your chances of getting home safely rise considerably. All you have to do now is finesse the nine of clubs successfully. If it wins, you then lead the jack and repeat the finesse. This sequence of plays in the club suit will enable you to score four club tricks even if South has the K-x-x-x-(x) of clubs, while leading the jack first will yield only three tricks against the same holding.
