1. Win the club with the ace, ruff a club, lead a heart to the king and ruff another club. Next play a heart to the ace and ruff the nine of clubs. By this time, if everything has gone smoothly, you will have six tricks in the bank as well as the K-Q of trump facing the A-J-10. You now lead your last heart.

Regardless of which opponent wins the trick or what he returns, you can't be stopped from overtaking the spade queen with the ace and ruffing dummy's last heart with the king to bring you to 10 tricks consisting of the A-K of hearts and a heart ruff, the ace of clubs and three club ruffs, plus dummy's A-J-10 of trump.

2. To give yourself the best chance for the contract, say a silent prayer and then bravely go up with dummy's king of hearts!

Playing the king instead of the five from this combination is certainly unusual. If your sole purpose was to ensure a heart trick, you could easily accomplish it by playing low from dummy. Sooner or later you'd score a heart trick regardless of where the ace or queen was located.

But here the problem is to make three notrump, and assuring a heart trick is not the primary consideration. And to make three notrump, you need to get to dummy to take a club finesse.