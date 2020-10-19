The United States won the 2009 world team championship, defeating its archival, Italy, by 36 IMPs in the 128-board final. The showdown between the two bridge giants, whose rivalry goes back more than half a century to the days of the legendary Italian Blue Team, was still in doubt with five deals to play, but the U.S. closed strongly to capture the Bermuda Bowl.

The victorious American squad was comprised of Nick Nickell, Bob Hamman, Jeff Meckstroth, Eric Rodwell, Zia Mahmood and Ralph Katz. Italy was represented by Lorenzo Lauria, Alfredo Versace, Fulvio Fantoni, Claudio Nunes, Giorgio Duboin and Antonio Sementa.

Today's deal from the final produced a huge gain for the U.S. When Rodwell and Meckstroth held the North-South cards, the bidding went as shown. East's three diamonds indicated a heart fit, and the bidding followed natural lines thereafter. One can hardly blame Lauria, East, for doubling five spades holding two aces, but Meckstroth lost only the diamond ace for plus 1,050.

At the second table, with Hamman and Zia East-West, the auction took a decidedly different turn:

West North East South

1 [H] 2 [C] 3 [C] 3 [S]

4 [H] Pass Pass Dble

Pass 4 [S] 5 [H] Dble