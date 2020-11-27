1. Five clubs. The value of a hand rises or falls as the bidding progresses. Thus, when partner responded one heart, your hand depreciated in value. The two-
diamond bid warned partner that you had minimum values (about 12 to 15 points in high cards) and could not support hearts.
Partner's three-club bid is forcing, since it is a new suit named by responder. Now, with the newly found fit in clubs, your values suddenly appreciate, and you should enthusiastically inform him of this reappraisal of your net worth.
If you were to bid only four clubs, partner might think you are raising him only because you had to, and you might miss an excellent slam. The jump to five tells partner that you have the best hand you can have under the circumstances and encourages him to consider bidding further.
2. Three diamonds. Here you should react cautiously by rebidding your diamonds again. Your original values have not improved as partner bid hearts and clubs, and you should resist the temptation to say three notrump. Your hand would be unlikely to take more than its bare high-card tricks, and your spade "stopper" is tenuous at best. If there's a game in the cards, it's up to your partner to do still more to get you there.
3. Three hearts. Although you have only a doubleton in each of partner's suits, thus suggesting a misfit, the fact that you have three high honors in hearts and clubs more than makes up for your shortness in both suits. You should therefore willingly show a preference for hearts, even though you have only two of them. Besides, you can't repeat diamonds again with such a moth-eaten suit.
4. Four hearts. This time, with a reasonable fit for both of partner's suits and a much better hand than you might have had, you give partner a jump-preference. This cannot be misread as showing a huge hand in the light of your previous minimum rebid of two diamonds. Your leap to game might prove to be the catalyst that induces partner to undertake a sound slam contract.
