1. Five clubs. The value of a hand rises or falls as the bidding progresses. Thus, when partner responded one heart, your hand depreciated in value. The two-

diamond bid warned partner that you had minimum values (about 12 to 15 points in high cards) and could not support hearts.

Partner's three-club bid is forcing, since it is a new suit named by responder. Now, with the newly found fit in clubs, your values suddenly appreciate, and you should enthusiastically inform him of this reappraisal of your net worth.

If you were to bid only four clubs, partner might think you are raising him only because you had to, and you might miss an excellent slam. The jump to five tells partner that you have the best hand you can have under the circumstances and encourages him to consider bidding further.

2. Three diamonds. Here you should react cautiously by rebidding your diamonds again. Your original values have not improved as partner bid hearts and clubs, and you should resist the temptation to say three notrump. Your hand would be unlikely to take more than its bare high-card tricks, and your spade "stopper" is tenuous at best. If there's a game in the cards, it's up to your partner to do still more to get you there.