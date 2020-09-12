It is rare for declarer to deliberately give up control of the trump suit. But there are times when this is advisable, as shown by today's hand.
West led his three top diamonds against four spades, declarer ruffing the third round in dummy. At this point, the contract seemed certain if the opposing trumps were divided 3-2. In that case, declarer could draw three rounds of trump and then play the A-J of hearts and finesse, not really caring whether the finesse won or lost. One way or another, at least 10 tricks would be assured.
But when South cashed the A-K of spades and West showed out, the contract was suddenly in jeopardy. Now the location of the queen of hearts became critical. If the heart suit could still be brought in, the contract might yet be made.
The question was how to establish the suit without losing a trick in it. Declarer decided to forgo the finesse by playing the A-K and a third heart, hoping for a 3-3 split or the Q-x doubleton to fall along the way. When East's queen appeared, South ruffed.
The contract was now secure, provided East had no more diamonds. This was quite likely, given the bidding and the play to this point. (West, who opened with one diamond, had shown up with just one spade and three hearts, leaving him with nine minor-suit cards, most probably five diamonds and four clubs.) But to get home safely, South had to purposely denude himself of trumps.
So he played the Q-7 of spades, conceding the jack to East while discarding two clubs from dummy. East had only clubs remaining, so dummy scored the last three tricks with the ace of clubs and two high hearts.
Note that if South does not extract all of the remaining trumps, he will go down. Say he crosses to the club ace instead in order to lead hearts. East ruffs the first heart, and declarer has to lose two tricks regardless of how he proceeds.
