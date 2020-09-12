× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It is rare for declarer to deliberately give up control of the trump suit. But there are times when this is advisable, as shown by today's hand.

West led his three top diamonds against four spades, declarer ruffing the third round in dummy. At this point, the contract seemed certain if the opposing trumps were divided 3-2. In that case, declarer could draw three rounds of trump and then play the A-J of hearts and finesse, not really caring whether the finesse won or lost. One way or another, at least 10 tricks would be assured.

But when South cashed the A-K of spades and West showed out, the contract was suddenly in jeopardy. Now the location of the queen of hearts became critical. If the heart suit could still be brought in, the contract might yet be made.

The question was how to establish the suit without losing a trick in it. Declarer decided to forgo the finesse by playing the A-K and a third heart, hoping for a 3-3 split or the Q-x doubleton to fall along the way. When East's queen appeared, South ruffed.