Should you believe your eyes or your ears? This question comes up from time to time at the bridge table, and there is no easy answer to it. It depends on the hand you've been dealt, the opponents you're playing against and any other factors that may be present.

For example, take South's problem on this hand. South was the late Bill Root, one of the game's top players and teachers. All he did was to overcall East's one-club bid with one diamond, and the next thing he knew, he was faced with a six-heart bid by East.

Now, Bill had been around for a while and knew the value of an ace when he saw one. Especially, two aces. He knew that East, a worthy foeman, also appreciated the power of an ace. And here was East, obviously aware he was missing two aces, bidding six hearts, apparently with the expectation of making it.

So Root bid six spades, believing his ears rather than his eyes. And he was right, of course, since six hearts would have been a breeze for West.

West doubled six spades, and the hand was played there. The defense didn't find its diamond ruff, so six spades went down only two -- 300 points. A double or a pass by Root would have given East-West a vulnerable small slam.