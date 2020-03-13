1. The danger is that the opposing clubs might be divided 4-1, in which case if you were to discard a heart on the king of spades at trick two, you would very likely finish down one.

The best method of play is to ruff the second spade lead, draw trump and then play the A-K of clubs. If both opponents follow suit, you have the rest of the tricks, but if either opponent shows out on the second club, you still have two heart finesses to fall back on to save the day. Thus you make the slam on the suggested line of play if North holds something like

Insert graphic, but you would almost surely go down if you made the mistake of prematurely discarding a heart on the king of spades at trick two.

2. After winning the heart, you must resist the temptation to immediately develop the diamond suit. Four diamond tricks and four tricks in the majors would not be enough, and when you attempted to score the ninth trick by leading a club, the enemy would grab the ace and cash at least three hearts to put you out of business.