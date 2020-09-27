The value of a 4-3-3-3 hand is usually not hard to determine. The high-card point count generally tells the story.
The real difficulty in evaluating a hand properly rises in proportion to its freakishness. Hands with wild distribution do not lend themselves well to accurate evaluation. The excellence of a fit with partner's hand, or the absence of it, becomes the determining factor.
For example, North's hand, with only 11 high-card points, has a very imprecise value when the auction begins. But its value increases tremendously when partner responds one spade. Whether it's worth a jump to three spades is debatable, but the slam contract turns out to be quite reasonable.
East won the diamond lead and returned a trump, taken by South. One possible line of play was to ruff three hearts in dummy and discard a heart and the jack of clubs on dummy's two high diamonds. But this would require a 2-2 club division.
Alternatively, South could draw the missing trumps and, if they did not break 2-2, rely on the clubs to be divided favorably. But another method of play, the one chosen by South, had a much better chance to succeed.
He cashed the ace of clubs, led a spade to the nine and then discarded the J-K of clubs on the K-Q of diamonds! Next he ruffed a club, led a third round of trump to the jack and ruffed another club with his last trump.
By this time, dummy had the only remaining trump together with three good clubs, so South had the rest of the tricks.
Just about all declarer's plan required for success was a normal 3-1 or 2-2 trump division, together with a normal 3-1 or 2-2 club division. Discarding the K-J of clubs may appear to be overly fancy, but it was the right thing to do under the circumstances.
