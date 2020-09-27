The value of a 4-3-3-3 hand is usually not hard to determine. The high-card point count generally tells the story.

The real difficulty in evaluating a hand properly rises in proportion to its freakishness. Hands with wild distribution do not lend themselves well to accurate evaluation. The excellence of a fit with partner's hand, or the absence of it, becomes the determining factor.

For example, North's hand, with only 11 high-card points, has a very imprecise value when the auction begins. But its value increases tremendously when partner responds one spade. Whether it's worth a jump to three spades is debatable, but the slam contract turns out to be quite reasonable.

East won the diamond lead and returned a trump, taken by South. One possible line of play was to ruff three hearts in dummy and discard a heart and the jack of clubs on dummy's two high diamonds. But this would require a 2-2 club division.

Alternatively, South could draw the missing trumps and, if they did not break 2-2, rely on the clubs to be divided favorably. But another method of play, the one chosen by South, had a much better chance to succeed.