1. Pass. You have a minimum opening bid -- you could hardly open with less -- and the easiest way to apprise partner of this is to pass. You don't know whether East can make three hearts, or whether you can make three spades, so your best move is to pass the buck to partner and let him decide what to do. That's what partners are for.

2. Three spades. This is a far more promising hand, and you should show it by bidding three spades. You can't jump to four spades with so many losers in the minor suits, but you nevertheless should have a reasonably good chance for nine tricks. You expect your partner to pass three spades in this competitive situation, but he is not completely barred from bidding again.

3. Four spades. Your chances of making game are excellent, especially when your three kings sit squarely behind East, who is likely to hold whatever aces your side is missing. Taking into account your distribution, partner's spade raise, the location of your honor cards and the inferences you can legitimately draw, your hand is worth about 20 points.

4. Double. You have four probable defensive tricks, and partner is likely to have one or two more, so the best solution is to let East play the hand, doubled. The alternatives are to pass or to bid three spades, but neither of these actions is quite as attractive as the double. If partner's two-spade bid was based almost entirely on distributional values, he will retreat to three spades, but that is his decision, not yours.

5. Four clubs. This is an unequivocal slam try, because you would simply bid four spades if your only goal was to get game.

You hope partner's response will be four diamonds, showing not only the ace but also a willingness to cooperate in getting to slam. You could then, either immediately or eventually, bid six spades. Partner doesn't need much of a hand for the slam to come home. The king of spades, ace of diamonds and either the queen of clubs or shortness in clubs are almost certain to do the job.

