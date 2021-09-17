1. The only danger is that one opponent has J-8-7-6. To guard against this possibility, cash dummy's queen. If either defender shows out, take the marked finesse against his partner to score all five tricks.

2. Lead the deuce toward dummy. If West follows with the five, play the six. This assures at least five tricks. If West plays the nine, jack or king on the deuce, or if West shows out, win with the ace and return the six toward your hand to attain your goal.

3. Lead the three and, if West follows low, finesse the ten. If West shows out on the three, go up with the queen and return the ten through East's remaining J-9-6-5 to guarantee five tricks.

4. The lone threat is that one defender has K-Q-10-8. To guard against this, lead the deuce. If West has all four missing cards, he can do no better than win with the queen. You later lead the three toward the J-7 to assure four tricks in the suit. If East has K-Q-10-8, he wins dummy's jack with the queen but later scores only one additional trick with the K-10-8 after you twice lead the suit from dummy toward your A-9-5-4-3.

5. Lead the deuce and, if West plays the nine, finesse the ten. If West shows out on the deuce, play the ace and return the three toward your hand.

6. The only danger is that one defender has Q-9-7-4-3. To cater to this possibility, lead dummy's jack. If East has all five cards, he cannot stop you from making four tricks in the suit, whether he covers the jack or not. If West has all five missing cards, he is equally helpless, whether he takes his queen or not.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0