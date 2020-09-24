Declarer's primary responsibility is to make his contract. To achieve this goal, he should try to find the line of play that offers the greatest chance of success. This may sound overly simplistic, but it is often overlooked in the heat of battle.

Take this case where West led a diamond against three notrump. Declarer won East's jack with the king, crossed to a high heart and led a club to the queen.

West won with the king and returned a diamond to South's ace. The ace of clubs was cashed, but when West showed out, declarer could not recover, and he finished down two.

Of course, had South peeked into West's hand before attempting the club finesse, he could have done much better. By playing the ace of clubs rather than finessing, he would have caught the king and finished with 11 tricks. The question, therefore, is should declarer have made this play without the privilege of peeking?

The answer lies in South's recognition of the fact that he can afford to lose a club trick, but cannot afford to become cut off from the rest of the suit. This can happen only if the clubs divide 4-0, if West has three clubs including the king, or if West was dealt the singleton king.