The finesse is without question one of the most valuable tools in bridge. At the same time, it is also one of the most dangerous, because it lends itself so easily to abuse. That was the case in today's deal, where declarer would have been better off had he never heard of a finesse.

South won the opening club lead and concluded that his contract was safe. He expected to lose a heart and either one or two trump tricks, depending on the location of the king of spades. So at trick two, he crossed to dummy with a diamond and led a spade to the queen, losing to the king. He then won the club return and cashed the ace of spades, but when West showed out, South had to lose two more trump tricks and the ace of hearts for down one.

While it is true that declarer ran into a very unlikely lie of the opposing trumps — the chance of West having the singleton king was slightly less than 3% — his play in that suit left something to be desired. Attempting a first-round spade finesse had practically nothing to gain and everything to lose.

South should have realized that even if the finesse succeeded, he would still have to lose at least one trump trick. Therefore, no harm could come from playing the ace first and then crossing to dummy to lead a spade toward the queen.