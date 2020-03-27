1. Forcing. In Standard bidding, South's two-notrump bid shows 13 to 15 points, balanced distribution and stoppers in the other three suits. Such a hand opposite an opening bid obviously should offer excellent prospects for game. North is therefore required to bid again, even with a minimum opening.

2. Non-forcing. North may have minimum values for his opening bid, and South may have minimum values for his response, so South is not compelled to bid again. If North wanted to force partner to bid again, he would have to jump in a new suit (a jump-shift).

3. Non-forcing. Here South is being strongly invited to continue bidding, but he may pass with only six or seven points instead of the eight to 10 he might have had for the initial notrump response.

4. Non-forcing. Ordinarily, the bid of a new suit by responder is 100% forcing, but when a player has passed originally, the change-of-suit principle no longer applies.

5. Non-forcing. South should have 11 or 12 points, making his two-notrump bid merely invitational.

6. Forcing. Without prior discussion, a jump bid by the responder is forcing to game, but many players now treat a jump bid by responder in a suit previously bid as invitational.

7. Forcing. Just as the one-heart response forced North to bid again, so does the mention of another new suit. North may have minimum values and be tempted to pass if he prefers diamonds to hearts, but he is nonetheless required to honor South's forcing bid.

