Bridge is the kind of game where you can't afford to be intellectually lazy if you want to be a good player. To be successful, you must be ready and willing to concentrate at all times and never stop thinking for a moment.

Assume you're West in today's deal and lead a heart against three notrump. Declarer takes your partner's ten with the king, leads a low diamond to dummy's king and a low diamond back to his eight. You win with the ten as your partner discards a heart, and the question is what to play next.

It should be clear at this point that you should now lead the ace of spades followed by the jack and another spade. If you do, the contract goes down one; if you don't, South makes at least three notrump.

How can you be expected to find this deadly defense without seeing all four hands? The answer is simple enough. All you have to do is to put all the available clues together and take it from there.

At trick one, you learned that declarer had the A-K-9 of hearts. How could you tell this? Because East would have played the ace if he had it, and similarly would have played the nine (not the ten) if he had started with the J-10-9.

You also learned during the play of the diamonds that South had exactly five cards in that suit, and you know from the bidding that South almost certainly has four clubs. It follows, therefore, that South started with a singleton spade, and that regardless of the size of that spade, your side can quickly cash four spade tricks to defeat the contract. The ace is played first not only to guard against South's singleton being the king, but also to unblock the suit so that your side can collect all its spade tricks.

