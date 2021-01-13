It is one thing for declarer to master the art of executing an endplay, but quite another matter to learn how to avoid one as a defender. Today's deal provides an example of the type of collaboration sometimes needed between defenders to thwart an impending endplay.

South reaches four hearts as shown, and West leads the king of spades. Let's first say that West continues with the ace and another spade, ruffed by declarer. The ace of hearts is cashed, after which South plays the A-K-Q of diamonds, discarding two clubs. He then ruffs the nine of diamonds in his hand.

By this time, the defense may just as well fold its tents. Declarer next leads a heart, forcing West into the lead. West must then either return a club into South's A-Q or lead a spade, handing declarer a ruff-and-discard. Either way, the contract is made.

This unfortunate outcome can be avoided if the defenders cooperate with one another to get West off the hook. To begin with, East must signal with the nine of spades at trick one to show possession of the queen. West must then see the wisdom of having his partner rather than himself on lead at trick three.

Accordingly, he underleads his ace at trick two, East winning with the queen. East then asks himself why West has gone out of his way to put him on lead.

East should conclude that West would like him to shift to another suit, one that West cannot safely lead himself. That suit is obviously not diamonds, so East returns a club. Against this defense, South is helpless, and he eventually loses the king of clubs as well as a heart to go down one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0