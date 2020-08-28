If you have faith in partner, you should return a low club. You should assume that East read your diamond lead as a singleton and expected you to ruff the diamond return at trick two.
Under these circumstances, East's lead of the four — his lowest diamond — has a special meaning. It is a suit-preference signal indicating that he wants you to return a club rather than a spade at trick three. Had partner wanted a spade return, he would have led a high diamond instead. (If partner had no preference, he would return a medium-sized diamond.)
Declarer's hand probably looks something like:
Insert graphic
in which case South goes down one if you return a club, but makes the contract if you return a spade.
It is true that leading a club away from the king at trick three, with dummy holding Q-J-7-3, looks very unappetizing. But, assuming that East is familiar with standard suit-preference signals and does not play his cards idly, it is clearly the right play.
If it turns out that partner has the spade ace and not the club ace — or neither ace — and declarer makes the contract as a result of your club return, you can always show your partner this column to teach him the error of his ways.
