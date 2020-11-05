A defender cannot allow himself to get so caught up in the rhythm of the play that he loses his overall perspective. West was guilty of such a lapse in today's deal, and as a result, declarer made a contract that might easily have failed.

West led the jack of diamonds against three notrump, won by declarer with the queen as East followed with the discouraging deuce. South finessed the jack of clubs, losing to East's queen, and won the diamond return with the ace.

Declarer led a low club toward dummy, taken by West's ace. West then returned a third diamond to establish his suit while he still had the ace of hearts as an entry.

This defense might have worked nicely on some other deal. But on this occasion, it was just what the doctor ordered for declarer, who ran off four spades and the rest of his clubs to finish with 10 tricks.

Had West taken the time to count declarer's tricks after winning the second club, he would have seen that a diamond return at trick five amounted to a concession. With dummy's clubs now established, and South known to hold the king of diamonds from the earlier diamond plays, it was clear that declarer would collect at least nine tricks after a diamond return.