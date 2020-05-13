It is certainly not difficult to beat five spades on this deal if you see all four hands. West leads his singleton diamond, taken by dummy's ace, and declarer plays a trump at trick two. West takes the ace, returns a club to his partner's ace and ruffs the diamond return to put the contract down one.

But in real life, this defense is not so easy to find. Since West can't see his partner's hand, he's far more likely to try to put East on lead with a heart at trick three, because East raised hearts during the bidding. And if West did lead a heart instead of a club, it would prove fatal, as declarer would then lose only a spade and a club to make the contract.

The question, therefore, is how can West know to lead a club at trick three rather than a heart? The answer is that to solve problems of this sort, the defenders must make use of a weapon generally referred to as a suit-preference signal.

When West leads his singleton diamond — which is very easy for East to recognize as a singleton — East can identify his entry card by the size of the diamond he plays on dummy's ace.

Since East's entry card is in clubs, the lower-ranking of the two remaining suits aside from diamonds and spades, he should play his lowest diamond, the deuce, at trick one. By the same token, if East had the ace of hearts, he would drop the jack of diamonds under the ace to ask for a heart return. High asks for high, low asks for low -- that's all there is to it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0