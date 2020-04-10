1. Two notrump. This is the normal response when you have about nine points and a balanced hand. Partner passes your response with 15 points, bids three notrump with 17 points and exercises his judgment with 16 points.
2. Three spades. This is a game-going hand opposite a 15- to 17-point notrump. However, since a response of two spades or two hearts to an opening notrump bid is weak and not forcing, it is necessary to make a jump-response to assure getting to game.
Despite the disparity in strength of the two suits, it is better to mention your spades first. If partner rebids three notrump, you can then bid four hearts, asking partner to choose between the two suits. An initial three-heart response would leave you in an awkward position if partner next bid three notrump.
3. Four notrump. This is not Blackwood. Rather, it indicates 16 or 17 points and invites partner to bid a slam with maximum values for his opening notrump bid. Opener passes with 15 points, carries on to six with 17 points and can bid five notrump to indicate exactly 16 points and thus leave the final decision to you.
4. Pass. Game is virtually out of the question, so the only problem is to find the best partscore contract. Granting that the hand easily might be better at a partscore in spades, diamonds or clubs, there is no practical way of finding a better spot than one notrump. Despite your singleton heart, partner is a favorite to make at least one notrump when you contribute six high-card points.
5. Four hearts. High-card point count is not a reliable guide in measuring the value of distributional hands. It is much better to estimate the trick-taking power of unbalanced hands containing long suits, relying more on plain common sense.
Thus, in the present case, despite a conspicuous shortage of high cards, you should assume that opposite the great majority of opening one-notrump bids, you are unlikely to lose more than three tricks with hearts as trump. You should therefore jump straightaway to four hearts.
