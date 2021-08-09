This was one of the key deals of the 1986 world team championship. It occurred near the end of an extremely close semifinal match between a dark-horse team from Pakistan and a highly favored American squad.

The hero of the deal for Pakistan was the brilliant and irrepressible Zia Mahmood, who held the West hand. His U.S. opponents reached four spades as shown (South's two spades showed a good suit but was not forcing), and Zia then had to choose an opening lead.

When the deal had been played earlier at the other table, the final contract by the Pakistani South was only two spades, and the American West led the K-A and another heart. Declarer ruffed the third heart with dummy's jack, drew trump and wound up with 10 tricks -- five spades, the heart ruff, two clubs, a diamond and the nine of hearts, which became high after the first two tricks.

A large audience watching on Vu-Graph expected that the American pair at Zia's table, having reached four spades, would also make 10 tricks and thus give the U.S. a substantial pickup on the deal. But instead of mechanically leading a high heart, Zia led a low club!

Declarer took the club king, led a club to the ace and ruffed a club before leading a heart. Zia won with the king and promptly shifted to a trump. Dummy's jack won, and the heart queen was led.