1. Five spades, six diamonds. North must have five spades as he would not have rebid the suit with only four of them. Also, he cannot have only five diamonds, since with five spades and five diamonds, he would have opened the bidding with one spade, not one diamond. North therefore has six (or possibly even seven) diamonds.

2. Five or six spades, five diamonds. North is sure to have five diamonds, having bid the suit twice, so North must have at least five and possibly six spades.

3. 4-4-5-0. North should have exactly four spades and four hearts, having bid both suits secondarily, and is likely to have five diamonds, having bid that suit first. North could have 4-4-4-1 distribution, but he is much more likely to be 4-4-5-0 in this strong sequence.

4. 4-3-1-5. North almost surely has a singleton diamond; with 4-3-2-4 distribution, he would probably pass one notrump or raise to two notrump. The only other possibility is that North is 4-3-0-6, but he is much less likely to have that exact distribution.

5. Six hearts, five diamonds. North cannot be 5-5 in the red suits, as he would have passed three notrump, having already shown at least five hearts and five diamonds with his third bid. North's last bid therefore guarantees six hearts.

