This deal reportedly occurred in England some years ago during a match between two teams of medical students.

At the first table, South wound up playing at two notrump doubled after the bidding shown. North's two-notrump bid will most likely be regarded by many readers as a strange distortion of his values, but ours is not to reason why — we merely report what happened.

East had good reason to doubt South's ability to make two notrump, so he doubled. Apparently, the standard of play was much higher than the standard of bidding, because the defense proceeded to function perfectly and exacted the maximum penalty.

East won the heart lead with the ace, cashed five spade tricks, then returned a heart, through declarer's Q-10. The defense thus scored the first 12 tricks, and South finished down 2,000.

There must have been something peculiar about the North hand that appealed more to the medical eye than it would to most others, because the bidding at the second table took this exotic turn:

Insert graphic