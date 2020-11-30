You have to have a good sense of what's going on when you're a defender, or you may discover too late that you've been had.

Consider this deal from a team match in France. At the first table, West (Henri Szwarc) led a club against three notrump. East won with the ace and returned the four.

Declarer went up with the king, cashed the ace of diamonds and then played the jack of clubs! West took the jack with the queen and returned the queen of diamonds!!

As a result of this play, South had to go down one. But if Szwarc had made the mistake of cashing his clubs after taking the queen, South would have made the contract. Declarer would have disposed of his ten of diamonds on the fourth club lead and would then have been able to run dummy's diamonds.

Once Szwarc returned the diamond queen instead, declarer was dead. He could not afford to duck the queen, because Szwarc would then cash his clubs to defeat the contract.

And when, in the actual case, South took the queen with dummy's king, the diamond suit remained blocked so that it could not be run. Declarer did as well as he could at this point by leading the queen of hearts and taking a finesse, but West won with the king and took his clubs to score a one-trick set.