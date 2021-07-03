Assume you're in six spades and West leads a heart. How should you play the hand?

When you first see dummy, you probably feel pleased with having reached the slam, even though it's not certain you'll make it. The outcome seems to depend on whether the missing diamonds are divided normally -- that is, 3-3 or 4-2.

You win the queen of hearts with the ace and cash the Q-A of diamonds. When both defenders follow suit, you've passed hurdle No. 1. Next you play a low diamond, ruffing with the jack and hoping to find the diamonds 3-3, which would greatly simplify your task. But East discards a club on the third round of diamonds, and you now have a second hurdle to surmount.

It would be easy to make a mistake at this point, as it might seem that all you have to do now is to lead a trump and force out the ace. But if you did that, you would discover to your horror that this was not the best route to take. West would win the spade with the ace and return a diamond for East to ruff, and down the drain the slam would go.

In order to short-circuit this development, you should ruff a heart after trumping the third diamond with the jack, then play the nine of diamonds and trump it with dummy's all-important five.

The five wins the trick, and you are finally safely home. You return to your hand by ruffing a heart or a club, drive out the ace of spades, win any return, draw trump and chalk up 1,430 points for making the slam.

