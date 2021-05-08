Declarer sometimes finds that what at first seems to be an easy assignment suddenly changes its complexion due to an unlucky lie of the opposing cards. In many such deals, declarer may be helpless, but in some he can overcome the bad luck in one way or another.

South managed to do just that in today's deal after he ran into a 4-0 trump break. This division should have proven fatal, but he made the slam with the aid of a magnanimous assist from the defense.

Declarer won the diamond lead with the king and cashed the king of hearts, on which East showed out. Prospects were now rather poor, since the opponents had a sure trump trick plus a probable club trick.

But South, undaunted, cashed the A-K of spades, ruffed a spade, discarded a club on the diamond ace, ruffed a diamond and cashed the A-K of clubs, producing this position:

Insert graphic

Declarer now led the seven of diamonds and ruffed it with the queen, on which West discarded his remaining club -- a fatal mistake. South thereupon exited with a club, forcing West to ruff and return a trump into the A-10.

Had West been more alert, he would have underruffed the queen of hearts in order to allow his partner to win the club at trick 11. This unusual play would have assured West of a trump trick and so set the contract.

