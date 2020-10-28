One of the first tactical plays a beginner learns is to hold up a winner, especially at notrump. For example, if declarer has only the A-x-x in a suit that has been led by the opponents and dummy has three or fewer small cards in the suit, it is standard procedure in most cases to refuse to take the ace until the third round. By doing so, declarer can sever enemy communications in the suit, which may prove decisive later in the play.

So valuable is the holdup play that it can sometimes prove advantageous even when declarer has two stoppers in the suit. An unusual application of this can be seen in today's hand.

West led a heart, dummy played low and when East produced the 10, South allowed him to win the trick! This odd-looking play had the desired effect, as the contract could no longer be defeated.

In practice, East returned a heart, covered by the Q-K-A. Diamonds were then led until East took the ace, but since he did not have a heart to return, he shifted to a spade. Declarer won and conceded a trick to the ace of clubs to set up his ninth trick.