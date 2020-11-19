Many apparent guessing situations can be resolved by avoiding them altogether.

Take this case where South went down one in a contract he should have made. East took the first two tricks with the Q-K of hearts and continued with the ace. When declarer ruffed with the nine, West overruffed with the king and shifted to a club. South won with the ace and, having already lost three tricks, had to guess which way to take the two-way diamond finesse.

Unfortunately, he decided that East, who had bid four hearts all by himself, was more likely to have the queen of diamonds than West. So he eventually cashed dummy's king of diamonds and then let the jack ride to go down one.

South was certainly unlucky to find West with both the king of spades and queen of diamonds. Nevertheless, he should have made his contract. In playing as he did, he relied more on a probability than a certainty.

Instead, declarer should ruff the heart lead with the ace at trick three, intentionally conceding a trump trick to the enemy without making any effort to avoid it.

Next he leads a club to the ace, ruffs dummy's jack of clubs, then exits with a trump, not caring one iota which defender has the king or which suit that player returns.

The defender who wins the king of trump must then either lead a diamond, eliminating the guess in that suit, or another suit, handing declarer a ruff-and-discard. Either way, the contract is home.

