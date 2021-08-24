You don't have to see all 52 cards to play a hand to best advantage. There are times when the correct method of play can be determined as if the opposing cards were face up on the table.

Consider this deal where West leads a club against three notrump. Declarer starts with six tricks and is a decided favorite to score three more by establishing dummy's diamonds.

He wins the club with the queen and leads a diamond. West plays the queen, dummy the king and East, very alertly, the deuce. If East plays the ace instead of the deuce, South has an easy time of it. Whatever East returns, South can cash the J-10 of diamonds and concede a diamond to the nine to acquire his ninth trick.

But if East ducks the king of diamonds, and also the jack, South goes down one. It is not difficult to find this defense, because East knows West's queen is a singleton, and that by ducking twice he can limit dummy to two diamond tricks.

However, just as East can read the queen as a singleton, so can South, and if he pays close attention to his knitting, he can make the contract anyway. He simply allows West's queen to hold the first diamond trick!

This play makes mincemeat of the defense, as South is now sure to score three diamond tricks no matter how East defends.

It's not easy for declarer to think of ducking the queen of diamonds when West plays it. One would tend to cover the queen with the king instinctively without giving the matter much thought. The moral is simply that you should look before you leap.

