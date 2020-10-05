At first glance, it might seem impossible to make seven spades on today's hand since declarer appears to have an unavoidable heart loser. But when the deal was played many years ago by Paul Allinger, he found the way to make all 13 tricks.
Allinger saw at once that his only chance to make the grand slam was by a squeeze. This required East to have the bulk of the missing hearts and clubs, a possibility made more likely by West's professed diamond length. So Allinger won the opening diamond lead and cashed five trumps to bring about this position:
North
[H] A K 7
[C] A K 6 5
West
[H] 9 8
[D] Q J
[C] 10 4 3
East
[H] Q J 10
[C] Q J 9 2
South
[S] 9 8
[H] 6 5 2
[C] 8 7
When he now led another trump and discarded a heart from dummy, East was squeezed. He could not afford to part with a heart, which would have allowed Allinger to cash the A-K and score the rest of the tricks.
So East discarded a club, whereupon Allinger cashed the A-K of clubs and ruffed a club. This established dummy's six as his 13th trick, and the slam was home.
Whenever declarer has all the tricks but one -- and particularly when there is no apparent way to develop an additional trick -- he should look for a squeeze. If one opponent has to guard two suits, he might not be able to withstand the pressure when declarer runs his winners.
