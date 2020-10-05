At first glance, it might seem impossible to make seven spades on today's hand since declarer appears to have an unavoidable heart loser. But when the deal was played many years ago by Paul Allinger, he found the way to make all 13 tricks.

Allinger saw at once that his only chance to make the grand slam was by a squeeze. This required East to have the bulk of the missing hearts and clubs, a possibility made more likely by West's professed diamond length. So Allinger won the opening diamond lead and cashed five trumps to bring about this position:

North

[H] A K 7

[C] A K 6 5

West

[H] 9 8

[D] Q J

[C] 10 4 3

East

[H] Q J 10

[C] Q J 9 2

South

[S] 9 8

[H] 6 5 2

[C] 8 7