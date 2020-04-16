Falsecarding effectively is just as much an art in bridge as the ability to execute, say, a complicated squeeze or endplay. The general purpose of the falsecard is to try to convince the opposition that a certain situation exists that in fact does not exist.

Consider this deal from a team-of-four match. At the first table, the bidding went as shown, with South ending up in four hearts. West led the ace and another spade to East's king, and East shifted to the ten of diamonds.

South took his king and cashed the ace of hearts, West contributing the nine and East the three. Declarer's only chance for the contract now was to continue with the queen, hoping West had started with the doubleton J-9 and East with the K-x-x-x. When this proved to be the case, South lost only one trump trick and so made the contract.

At the second table, South also got to four hearts, and again West led the ace and another spade. Here, too, East returned a diamond to the king and declarer then played the ace of trump. But at this table, West dropped the jack on the ace, thus posing an altogether different problem for South.