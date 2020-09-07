× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This deal occurred in the Italy-U.S. match during the 1968 World Bridge Olympiad in Deauville, France.

When Pietro Forquet and Benito Garozzo were North-South for Italy, the auction went as shown. Forquet took immediate control of the bidding at his first turn and obviously planned to bid a slam if Garozzo had three aces.

But after Garozzo showed only two aces by bidding five hearts, Forquet retreated to five spades, which was easily made for a score of 450 points.

The auction was considerably more active at the second table, where Arthur Robinson and Robert Jordan held the North-South cards for the U.S. against Giorgio Belladonna and Walter Avarelli.

Here, after Jordan opened the bidding with one spade, Avarelli (West) doubled for takeout. The double, despite holding a singleton heart at unfavorable vulnerability, was in keeping with the Roman pair's belief that a singleton in an unbid suit should not preclude a takeout double when the doubler has the high-card values for an opening bid. The bidding then proceeded:

Insert graphic a here

Jordan and Robinson judged exceptionally well when they sacrificed at six spades (down one), since Avarelli would have made six clubs. Nevertheless, they suffered a team loss of 550 points when they found out that their teammates at the first table had not uttered a single peep, even though they could have made a slam in two different suits!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0