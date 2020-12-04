1. Two or five of clubs. Generally speaking, defense is either active or passive. In some deals, you attack to try to achieve the best result; in others, you try to avoid any lead that may cost your side a trick.

Here, the danger of handing declarer a trick by leading anything but a trump is self-evident. Partner cannot have many high cards, so your best chance to defeat the contract lies in letting declarer work out his own salvation.

2. Queen of spades. Here aggressive action is called for. True, the queen of spades appears to be a wild stab in the dark, since it is not supported with the king or jack. Nevertheless, it offers the best prospect of beating the contract.

Basically, your hope is that partner has the king (or ace) of spades and that you can take three tricks by scoring a spade, a club and a spade ruff. Perhaps the chance of this materializing will prove to be only a pipe dream, but the fact is that no other defense is more attractive. Holding the ace of trump, it seems sensible to attack boldly in an effort to acquire two more tricks.

3. Queen of diamonds. This time you must depend on partner for tricks, and your best chance is to try to develop a trick or two in diamonds. If partner has the king or ace, you are well on the way to exploiting declarer's most likely weak spot.