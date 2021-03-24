Bridge is first and foremost a game of percentages, with each player endeavoring at every turn to choose the bid or play that offers the greatest probability of success.

Today's deal illustrates how to make the percentages work for you. Declarer wins the heart lead with the ace and cashes the A-K of spades (the correct percentage play). Unfortunately, East discards a heart on the second spade, saddling South with a trump loser. Declarer now has to decide how best to proceed in order to avoid a diamond loser.

One possibility is to bank everything on a simple finesse in either diamonds or clubs, each approximately a 50-50 chance. If West has the king of clubs or queen of diamonds and declarer guesses which finesse to take, he winds up making the slam. But if the finesse loses, he will be down one before he can try the other finesse.

It is this consideration -- that relying on a simple finesse gives him only one chance to succeed -- that should put South on the right track. He should reason that before trying the finesse in one suit, it can't cost him anything to try to drop the missing honor in the other suit. This can be attempted by cashing the ace of clubs and ruffing a club in the hope that the king will fall, or by playing the A-K of diamonds in an effort to fell the queen.