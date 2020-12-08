A defender should try to make life as difficult as possible for declarer by masking the location of key honor cards. This can be done in a variety of ways, but the goal is always the same: to present declarer with more than one option in the hope that he will choose the wrong one.

Today's deal from a team event provides a case in point. West led a spade against three notrump, declarer taking his ace on the third round. Nine tricks were assured if the diamonds were divided 3-2, so South cashed the A-K. This revealed the 4-1 break, leaving him with only seven winners.

There was no point in continuing diamonds since the defenders would then be certain to score five tricks (three spades, a diamond and a heart) before declarer could score nine. South therefore turned his attention to the heart suit, cashing the ace and then leading a low heart to the ten (he would have done better to lead a low heart to the ten first). Instead of taking the king, however, which would have given declarer an easy nine tricks, East followed smoothly with the nine!

This left declarer in a quandary. If East actually had the king, the winning play was to continue with a low heart from dummy.