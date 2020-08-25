× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This deal occurred in a women's pair championship. The bidding indicates that North-South were not gun-shy in undertaking slams. North's five-spade bid, following her two previous forward-going responses, clearly shows she did not come from the shrinking-violet school.

West chose a heart lead rather than a club, hoping to put declarer under early pressure. (Of course, a club lead and club return would have quickly settled South's hash.)

Declarer went up with the ace and drew trump, ending in her hand. She then led a club to the queen, losing to the ace. At this point, West realized she could have defeated the slam earlier by leading her singleton club. Unable to contain herself, she now said, "Sorry, partner."

This spontaneous remark was not lost on South, who naturally concluded that West had started with a singleton club. And so, when East returned a heart, declarer ruffed, led a low diamond, and finessed the jack!

Declarer then played a club from dummy and, backing her judgment, finessed the seven. Next came the king of diamonds to the ace and another club finesse, and the slam was home.