Yesterday, we saw how Paul Chemla, playing for France against the Netherlands in the 1986 world team championship, brought in a seemingly impossible four-heart contract with the North-South cards.
But that was only half the story. At the other table, the Dutch North-South pair arrived at three notrump after North opened with an artificial strong club bid and East overcalled in hearts. Three notrump might well have succeeded against ordinary defense, but Michel Lebel, sitting East for France, is no ordinary defender.
The critical play came at trick one after West led the ten of clubs. Declarer naturally played low from dummy to assure himself of a club trick, whereupon Lebel followed with the deuce!
South won the trick with the jack, but there was now no way for him to make the contract. East would have to gain the lead before declarer could score nine tricks, and his club return would then enable West to run the suit for down two.
Had Lebel won the first trick with the queen of clubs, South would have made his game. West could take East's club return with the ace, but declarer's jack would have prevented the run of the suit, after which East could safely be given the lead.
While Lebel's play may seem to violate the general rule of "third hand high," he had a very good reason for playing low. West's lead of the ten marked South with the jack. If South had the A-J, it didn't matter what East did. But if West had the ace, playing the queen would wreck communications between East and his partner.
Ton Schipperheyn, the Dutch journalist who reported the deal, had one final observation to make on the outcome. "You can see," he said, "that declarer can make the contract if he also ducks at trick one, but who can blame him for winning the jack? Would YOU have ducked?"
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!