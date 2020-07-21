× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yesterday, we saw how Paul Chemla, playing for France against the Netherlands in the 1986 world team championship, brought in a seemingly impossible four-heart contract with the North-South cards.

But that was only half the story. At the other table, the Dutch North-South pair arrived at three notrump after North opened with an artificial strong club bid and East overcalled in hearts. Three notrump might well have succeeded against ordinary defense, but Michel Lebel, sitting East for France, is no ordinary defender.

The critical play came at trick one after West led the ten of clubs. Declarer naturally played low from dummy to assure himself of a club trick, whereupon Lebel followed with the deuce!

South won the trick with the jack, but there was now no way for him to make the contract. East would have to gain the lead before declarer could score nine tricks, and his club return would then enable West to run the suit for down two.

Had Lebel won the first trick with the queen of clubs, South would have made his game. West could take East's club return with the ace, but declarer's jack would have prevented the run of the suit, after which East could safely be given the lead.