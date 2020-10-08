In most deals, declarer does not know at the outset how he will ultimately fare. This is because the outcome frequently depends on how the opposing cards are distributed.
There also are other deals where the outcome is a foregone conclusion, either because declarer is sure to make the contract, or because he cannot possibly make it, regardless of the lie of the cards.
In today's hand, a capable declarer can forecast the outcome with certainty, since he cannot be defeated if he plays correctly, no matter how the East-West cards are divided.
South wins the club lead with the king and sees that 13 tricks may be made if he attempts finesses in spades and hearts and both win. However, he also notes that if both finesses should fail, the slam would go down one. Since safeguarding the slam is his primary concern, declarer should seek a way to overcome the possibility that West was dealt both missing kings.
Accordingly, he draws a round of trump, cashes the ace of clubs and ruffs a club. He then leads a trump to dummy and ruffs dummy's last club.
After returning to dummy with a trump, declarer leads a heart and inserts the nine after East follows low. He does not expect the nine to win, but he knows that when it loses to West, the rest of the tricks will be his, regardless of what West returns. West is endplayed, thanks to declarer's earlier elimination of the clubs.
Note that East cannot foil South's scheme by playing his ten on the heart lead from dummy. In that case, declarer simply covers with the queen to produce the same winning position.
