In most deals, declarer does not know at the outset how he will ultimately fare. This is because the outcome frequently depends on how the opposing cards are distributed.

There also are other deals where the outcome is a foregone conclusion, either because declarer is sure to make the contract, or because he cannot possibly make it, regardless of the lie of the cards.

In today's hand, a capable declarer can forecast the outcome with certainty, since he cannot be defeated if he plays correctly, no matter how the East-West cards are divided.

South wins the club lead with the king and sees that 13 tricks may be made if he attempts finesses in spades and hearts and both win. However, he also notes that if both finesses should fail, the slam would go down one. Since safeguarding the slam is his primary concern, declarer should seek a way to overcome the possibility that West was dealt both missing kings.

Accordingly, he draws a round of trump, cashes the ace of clubs and ruffs a club. He then leads a trump to dummy and ruffs dummy's last club.