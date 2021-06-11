1. Two hearts. Your redouble announced 10 or more points, but not necessarily heart support. By bidding two hearts, you show not only your trump fit but also that the redouble was based on minimum values (your one extra point above a minimum redouble is nothing to get excited about). Three hearts would show a stronger hand. Partner should pass two hearts with a dead-minimum opening bid and continue bidding with anything more.

2. Double. If we assume that partner has a normal opening bid -- in which case he will pass your penalty double -- East is apt to wind up with his arm in a sling. He is likely to go down three -- 800 points -- and, in fact, he might go down even more. It would be a mistake to let East off the hook by bidding two diamonds or two notrump at this point; some of the juiciest penalties in bridge are exacted at the one-level.

3. Two spades. Game in hearts is certain, and the spade cuebid is made to alert partner to the possibility of a slam. A jump to three hearts (forcing) would not fully reflect the promise of the hand, so some other bid -- such as two spades (or three spades if you play "splinter" bids) -- is necessary to suggest a slam.