1. Two hearts. Your redouble announced 10 or more points, but not necessarily heart support. By bidding two hearts, you show not only your trump fit but also that the redouble was based on minimum values (your one extra point above a minimum redouble is nothing to get excited about). Three hearts would show a stronger hand. Partner should pass two hearts with a dead-minimum opening bid and continue bidding with anything more.
2. Double. If we assume that partner has a normal opening bid -- in which case he will pass your penalty double -- East is apt to wind up with his arm in a sling. He is likely to go down three -- 800 points -- and, in fact, he might go down even more. It would be a mistake to let East off the hook by bidding two diamonds or two notrump at this point; some of the juiciest penalties in bridge are exacted at the one-level.
3. Two spades. Game in hearts is certain, and the spade cuebid is made to alert partner to the possibility of a slam. A jump to three hearts (forcing) would not fully reflect the promise of the hand, so some other bid -- such as two spades (or three spades if you play "splinter" bids) -- is necessary to suggest a slam.
Some might argue that a two-spade cuebid in this sequence promises the ace or a void in spades. However, it is much more flexible to treat this cuebid simply as showing a hand with enormous potential for slam. In the present case, with your strong minor-suit holdings sitting directly over the doubler, plus your excellent trump support and singleton spade, you have ample justification for such a bid.
4. Pass. There is simply no better call available at this stage. You should therefore let East's spade bid roll around to your partner to see what he wants to do. Your pass is 100% forcing -- partner is not permitted to pass. If he rebids one notrump or two hearts -- both weak rebids -- you should pass, as you have no extra values. But if he names a new suit or makes a jump-rebid, you will certainly bid again, while if he doubles one spade (for penalties), you will happily pass.