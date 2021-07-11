 Skip to main content
Bridge
Bridge

071121-nws-bridge

This deal occurred at a national championship in Phoenix in 1962. At one table the bidding went as shown. West's four-notrump bid was conventional and asked partner to bid either clubs or spades.

East obliged with five spades, which West raised to six after South bid six diamonds. When this came around to South, he decided to chance seven diamonds.

At this point, West was considering the possibility of sacrificing at seven spades when East doubled out of turn and then led the ace of trump.

Naturally, the tournament director was called. He ruled that West was barred from the bidding, that North-South could still bid if they wanted to, and that the ace of diamonds was a penalty card that would have to be played at the first legal opportunity.

South thereupon bid seven notrump! He realized he was dead at seven diamonds and thought he might have a chance in seven notrump with the aid of the penalty card.

After East doubled again, West led a spade. Declarer finessed the jack, led the nine of hearts, which held, and continued with the queen. East covered, and South cashed the A-J-10. Declarer was hoping that East would show out of hearts and thus be forced to discard the ace of diamonds, but he had no such luck.

South next played a club to the king and cashed the A-K of spades, but East continued to follow suit.

Finally, South played a club to the ace, ready to concede the rest of the tricks for down four. But South's last chance now came home to roost when East turned out to have no more clubs! East had no choice but to discard the ace of diamonds on the ace of clubs, so South made the doubled grand slam!

