Strength-showing bids take many forms. One of the most common ways to show extra strength is to jump during the bidding, but there are many other means by which extra power can be represented without skipping a level of bidding.

South's two-spade bid is an example of a strong bid without a leap. It tells North that South is interested in game in hearts and asks North to take into account any values — honors or shortness — that he may hold in spades. This type of bid is sometimes called a "help-suit" game try.

In the given case, North's K-J-4 of spades and ace of diamonds figure to be just what South needs to make game a reasonable proposition, so he leaps to four hearts at his second turn rather than attempt to discourage South by retreating to three hearts.

The play emphasizes an important principle that is occasionally overlooked. Declarer notes that he has two inescapable club losers, so the outcome depends on not losing two trump tricks. He therefore focuses all his thoughts on the trump suit.

Declarer wins the diamond opening in dummy and leads a low trump to the ace, on which West produces the jack. The critical point of the play has now been reached. If South makes the mistake of cashing the king of hearts, East scores two trump tricks and the contract goes down one.