1. Win the spade with the ace, draw trump, cash the K-A of diamonds and lead a diamond toward the jack. If North follows suit (or if the queen has already fallen), the slam is in the bag.

If North does not follow suit (and the queen has not fallen), you still have the heart finesse to fall back on.

Diamonds are broached before hearts in the hope a heart finesse will prove unnecessary. Thus, if the diamonds are divided 3-3, you will make the slam regardless of which opponent has the queen. You will also succeed whenever North has four or more diamonds with or without the queen.

It would be wrong to finesse the jack of diamonds on the first or second round of the suit, as this would cost you the slam if South started with the Q-x of diamonds and North the king of hearts.

2. Assuming that North has four or more clubs, which seems likely, the contract cannot be defeated.

Win the club lead with the queen and play a heart -- preferably the nine. If it holds, lead the queen of diamonds and finesse. Win or lose, you have at least nine tricks.