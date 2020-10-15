There is a lot of literature on the subject of opening leads, and for good reason: Most players lose more points because of unsuccessful opening leads than they lose on the play of the next 12 tricks combined. This is not surprising when you consider that when he makes his first play, the opening leader sees only his own 13 cards rather than the 26 that are in view after the dummy is tabled.

There are a few good guidelines that will work well on most hands, but, even so, the number of times when the lead is basically a shot in the dark is very distressing -- especially if the initial shot proves to be fatal.

Here is a dramatic example of a spectacularly successful opening lead. It occurred in the world championship match between Italy and the United States in 1957.

At the first table, the U.S. South opened with four hearts. Pietro Forquet was West and had no clear-cut lead. After considering the matter carefully, he decided that it was unlikely his side would get four tricks with passive defense. Accordingly, he made the aggressive lead of the king of spades!

This venture into the unknown paid the maximum dividend. After the king held, Forquet continued with a spade to East's ace. He then ruffed the spade return, led a club to partner's ace and got another spade ruff to put the contract down two.

At the second table, the Italian South opened the bidding with only three hearts, which was passed all around. Peter Leventritt was West for the U.S. and, using the same reasoning, also led the king of spades and defeated the contract one trick. Apparently, great minds run in the same direction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0