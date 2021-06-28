When the defenders allow declarer to make a redoubled slam missing two cashable aces, the guilty parties can only hope that all memory of the painful incident will quickly fade away.

The last thing you'd expect is that one of the victims would voluntarily divulge the details of the disaster in a daily newspaper distributed to 10,000 bridge players attending a national tournament. But that's exactly what happened when Richard Pavlicek suffered just such a debacle in the Spingold team championship some years ago and then published his tale of woe for all to see in the Daily Bulletin.

Pavlicek was East and started his side off on the wrong foot by passing North's opening club bid. He then tried to make up for lost ground by leaping to four clubs at his next turn. This elicited a cuebid of five clubs from South, supposedly showing first-round control of the club suit.

When South subsequently bid six hearts, Pavlicek doubled, hoping his partner would work out that he wanted a spade lead. South then muddied the waters even further by redoubling. At this point we quote Pavlicek's own account: