Assume you get to four hearts on the bidding shown. West leads the king of spades and shifts to the ace of clubs, East signaling with the nine. West continues with a club, taken by East with the king, and East returns a spade, which you ruff.

Superficially, it seems that your best chance at this point is to rely on a diamond finesse, hoping to find East with the queen. But when you give the matter further thought, you realize that West is far more likely to have the queen of diamonds than East, bearing in mind his double of your opening one-heart bid.

So, instead of putting all your chips on the outcome of a finesse, you decide to apply some pressure on West to see whether he can withstand it. You ruff a club with the nine, ruff the ten of spades, then play three rounds of trump, producing this position:

When you lead your last trump, West is forced to discard a diamond as dummy also discards a diamond and East a spade. You then lead the deuce of diamonds to the king and a diamond back toward your A-J. Now, backing your judgment that West probably has the queen of diamonds, you go up with the ace and catch the queen to make the contract.

