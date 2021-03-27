Many wrong guesses that are attributed to bad luck turn out, upon closer inspection, to be the result of incorrect play.

Consider this deal where South's expectations of an easy time at three notrump were quickly dampened by the sight of North's meager contribution to the partnership assets. All was not lost, however, since if the missing clubs divided normally, dummy's ten of clubs would provide an entry with which to try a finesse in hearts or spades to gain a ninth trick.

Declarer began by ducking the first two diamonds, taking the ace on the third round. He then cashed the A-K-Q of clubs and led a club to the ten.

In dummy for the one and only time, South now had to decide which finesse to attempt. Unfortunately, he chose a spade, losing the queen to the king. West cashed his good diamond, on which declarer discarded a spade, then exited with a spade to the ace. But when the A-K of hearts failed to drop the queen, South had to lose the last trick for down one.

After he discovered that East held the heart queen, South lamented his misfortune in misguessing which finesse to take, but the outcome was really his own fault. Had he played differently, no guess would have been necessary.