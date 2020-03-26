Anyone can take tricks with aces and kings; the real challenge in bridge lies in taking tricks with the lower-ranking soldiers of the game.

Consider this deal where declarer reached four spades on the bidding shown. West started with the K-Q-A of clubs, South ruffing the third club as East discarded a heart. Declarer drew trump, lost a heart to the ace and made 10 tricks without even breathing hard.

The outcome seems normal, but the fact is that declarer should have gone down one. Better defense would have stopped the contract.

West can deduce, after seeing dummy at trick one, that South has the A-K of spades and the ace of diamonds for his opening bid. He also can deduce, after the queen of clubs wins at trick two, that the only chance for the defense lies in developing a trump trick for his side that does not exist naturally.

With this in view, West should lead a low club at trick three instead of continuing with the ace. As it happens, East is able to ruff dummy's jack of clubs with the eight of spades, after which South must go down one, whatever he does. Declarer's best play is to overruff, hoping the remaining trumps are divided 2-2, but when West turns up with the J-10-x, a trump trick must be lost.

Note that West does not lead the K-A and a low club, as East might make the mistake of ruffing low, thinking South has the queen of clubs. Instead, West leads the K-Q of clubs to show that he has the ace, then continues with a low club in order to emphasize the importance to East of ruffing with his highest trump.

