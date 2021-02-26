1. Four hearts. By bidding four hearts, you imply a five-card heart suit, since it would make no sense to introduce a four-card suit at this point.

At the same time, the heart rebid identifies a holding of at least six diamonds, since if your two suits were equal in length, you would have bid hearts rather than diamonds at your second turn.

Although your hand is very promising for slam purposes, you cannot safely bid more than four hearts. The impetus must come from your partner, whose responses so far have promised nothing.

2. Pass. It may seem dangerous to pass with a singleton spade, but it would be even more dangerous to bid again. Introducing your four-card heart suit on the four-level is chancier than hoping partner has sufficient length and/or strength in spades to stop the opponents from taking the first five tricks. Your best shot is to rely on the nine tricks in notrump you already have right in the palm of your hand.

3. Five diamonds. There is no need to risk notrump with this layout -- you have only eight certain tricks at notrump -- when you are virtually assured of 11 tricks in diamonds. Just about all you need from partner to make five diamonds is the ten of hearts.