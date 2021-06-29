Let's say you're West and lead the king of diamonds against four spades. Partner plays the eight and South the five. This presents you with a tantalizing problem as to what to do next.

Of course, you can't see the East or South hands as you try to find the proper play at trick two. But after wrestling with the various possibilities for a while, you finally conclude that unless partner has the king of hearts, you can't beat the contract. You therefore shift to a low heart, hoping that East has the doubleton king.

Your judgment is thoroughly vindicated when East produces the king, on which South plays the deuce. East then continues with the heart jack, on which South plays the eight. If you get careless at this point and let East's jack hold the trick, all your efforts go right down the drain.

In the actual deal, East is not able to lead another heart, and declarer later discards his Q-9 of hearts on dummy's clubs to finish with 10 tricks.

Overtaking the jack with the ace and leading another heart for East to ruff is clearly the right play. You know that South has the queen of hearts because East would have won the first heart lead with the jack had he held the K-Q-J. Also, you know that if South had held the Q-8-2, he would surely have covered the jack with the queen to establish dummy's ten as a trick.

The only sensible conclusion is that South started with the Q-9-8-2 and that he ducked the jack in the hope that you would also duck. South's clever attempt to lead you astray won't succeed if you stop to give the matter sufficient thought before playing to the third trick.

